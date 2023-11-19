Indian Cricket Team is playing the World Cup Final 2023 against the Australian Cricket Team. The match started on a disappointing note, with Shubman Gill losing his wicket, contributing with only four runs to such a crucial match. While fans are disappointed with his performance, all hopes went to Captain Rohit Sharma, and alas, he was gone too soon!

Shubman Gill departed the field as Mitchell Starc gave Australia the breakthrough wicket of the match. It was earlier expected that Rohit Sharma and Shubman would stick to the field for at least the first 10 overs.

Interestingly, while India is charged to revenge the heartbreaking loss of World Cup 2003, which was played against Australia, even that match saw Sachin Tendulkar retiring early, making just 4 runs – as much as Shubman!

Netizens are reacting to this early wicket loss, and a lot of memes have piled up on social media. While some called Shubman Gill a disappointing ‘Damad,’ a meme had Kaleen Bhaiya saying, “Aapse Better Ummeed Kiye The Hum.”

It is so heartbreaking to see India losing as many as three wickets so early in the match. Now, all the hopes lie on Virat Kohli amid this make-or-break situation.

