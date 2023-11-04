ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fever has gripped the entire nation, and while Team India gears up to challenge South Africa on November 5 at Eden Gardens, we tried finding filmy connections to our favorite cricketers. Now, it is a known fact that Cricket in India is as glam as the film world. In fact, at times, probably more than that.

You ask why? Well, look at the box office collections of any film if there is a match India is playing, and you’ll know the reason why. Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and others, have a massive social media fan following.

In fact, the new generation of cricketers led by Shubman Gill are the most sought-after superstar cricketers, giving a tough fight to the Indian actors as well. India has won all seven matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and is gearing up for its eighth fight tomorrow.

We tried digging into some cool facts about our cricketing legends, and here are their favorite films.

Virat Kohli – Amar Prem Ke Upar Kuch Bhi Nahi!

During an Instagram session with Virat Kohli, Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri asked Virat Kohli about his favorite film. While the former Indian Captain is married to Anushka Sharma, he revealed his favorite film to be Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna. “Uske Upar Kuch Nahi,” he confessed. He also named Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and the comedy film Dhol starring Kunal Kohli and Shreyas Talpade as one of his favorites.

Meanwhile, check out Virat Kohli absolutely nailing a Bollywood song, shared on Instagram by his fan club!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by virat kohli fans club (@viratkohli.club29)

Hardik Pandya

During a fun chat with Mumbai Indians’ YouTube channel, Hardik revealed his favorite film to be The Pursuit Of Happyness. For the unversed, the film stars Will Smith in the lead as a homeless father taking care of his son. The film stars Will’s son, Jaden Smith, as his on-screen son. The film is an emotional ride. On another note, Pandya is out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 following an injury.

Rohit Sharma

In a slam session by Mumbai Indians’ YouTube channel, Rohit Sharma revealed that Hera Pheri is the film he has watched the most number of times on TV. Well, it’s definitely a great choice as a stress buster. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Shubman Gill

While the cricket superstar is mostly in the news for his alleged closeness with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, he has given the voice for Pavitr Prabhakar, Spiderman’s Indian counterpart for an animated film Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse’s Hindi and Punjabi dubs. During a media interaction, he called Tobey Maguire his favorite Spiderman and revealed he is a fan of the series!

Check out the promo for the film shared by the YouTube channel of Sony Pictures India.

Ishan Kishan

The cricketer revealed in a slam session on Mumbai Indians’ YouTube channel that his favorite film is ‘Tears of the Sun.’ The action thriller stars Bruce Willis as a US Navy Officer who is on a rescue mission during the civil war in Nigeria. The 2003 film also starred Monica Bellucci.

KL Rahul

While Shubman Gill is a Spiderman fan, KL Rahul, who is married to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and is superstar Suniel Shetty’s son-in-law, once mentioned he is a big Batman fan. In fact, he even tweeted the same.

I am a big Batman fan and I love the films. https://t.co/zM6sI8PX2u — K L Rahul (@klrahul) May 10, 2020

MS Dhoni

The former Indian Cricket Team Captain, who also has a biopic by his name, is one of the most humble cricketers one might have come across. During a press conference in Chennai, he talked about how Suriya is his favorite actor after Rajinikanth, and he loved Singam!

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah recently became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of the innings in World Cup History, creating an unimaginable record in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023! His favorite film is Pele: Birth Of A Legend, which is a biographical drama about the Brazilian footballer Pele and his journey to win the 1958 FIFA World Cup. Well, it’s definitely a legendary choice! He made some more confessions in this slam session on the YouTube channel of Mumbai Indians. Check out.

Sachin Tendulkar

How can we complete this list without having the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s choice? In his interview with Film Companion, he once revealed Sholay to be his favorite film and Gabbar as his favorite character! He even confessed that he has watched the film almost 3 dozen times!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sara Tendulkar Looks Heartbroken As Shubman Gill Fails To Score Century But Lauds His 92-Run Knock, Fans Want “Petition To Make Sara Attend Semi-Final, Final”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News