Aamir Khan and Salman Khan share a special bond. The two actors, who initially did not get along well on the sets of their first film ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, over the years turned into great friends, supportive of each other’s work and making space for each other on the work front, though not crossing paths on-screen ever again.

However, the Ghajini and the Tiger actor, over time, became two superstars who genuinely respect each other’s body of work and stature in the industry. They bond off-screen, and there have been reports of them chilling together with Shah Rukh Khan some or the other time at each other’s places.

They have always taken the liberty to pull each other’s legs in the media as well. They share that rapport, and once, Aamir Khan decided to put Salman Khan on the spot for his unprofessional ethics at work. During a live show, the PK actor pulled the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s leg for enjoying the stature of a superstar way too far.

Aamir, who was being applauded by Salman for his film Taare Zameen Par, was asked, “Ye achanak direction ka shauq kyun?” The Ghajini actor was quick to respond, “Yaar mujhe laga ki main director banun aur ek din main aapko direct karun.”

However, what came next out of Aamir’s mouth was a sarcastic dig planted intentionally yet carefully. The Lagaan actor said, “Yaar ye jo Salman hai naa, ye asli star hai yaar. Hum log to aate hain mehnat karte hain, mazdoori karte hain, star ho to Salman jaisa yaar. Apne time se aata hai, jaata hai apne time se. Humlog wait karenge Salman ji aa rahe hain. Aur style yaar. You know stars need to have style.”

However, Salman Khan understood Aamir’s ‘coated’ dig and replied in a jiffy, “Aaj inhone bahut wait karaya hai mujhe.” The audience burst out laughing at the comeback.

Later, during the show, Salman also took potshots at Aamir along with his nephew Imran Khan, who was a part of the show. Salman Khan said that Aamir Khan can not retire yet as the industry needs actors to play “Baap ka role.”

