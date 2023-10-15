Celebrity rivalries to Bollywood cinema have been around for a long time. Stars have fought many times on the streets of Bollywood, many of them among themselves. One of the most talked about cat fights is between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the early 2000s.

Kareena and Priyanka shared the screen for the first time in the 2004 Akshay Kumar starrer Aitraaz. However, after the movie’s release, rumors of a feud between them began circulating. Reports suggested that tensions flared during a joint concert they were performing in Antwerp, Belgium.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently opened up about the purported ‘huge fight’ with Priyanka Chopra, and they ‘almost came to blows.’ During a conversation with Mid-Day, Bebo said, “No, no, no, all rubbish. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ But I think maybe we all had that energy – you know, some sort of thing, where we were all wanting to prove ourselves.”

Kareena also discussed the industry’s competitive dynamics, where the media frequently set actors against each other. She also shed light on the reported catfights that were prevalent during the ’90s and early 2000s. “Oh God! The ’90s were full of it (catfights), the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do (You say anything) and catfight. Today, I mean, you don’t even hear those things, you know. Who knows? It must be happening as a thought, but things are a little different and more chilled out (now),” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her reflections on her twenties, remarking that in hindsight, she felt like she was “‘constantly just rushing,” driven by a desire to prove herself. She emphasized her aspiration to excel and “be the best.” To recall, Kareena was observed playfully ribbing Priyanka Chopra about her accent during an episode of the show’s third season. When the host, Karan Johar, inquired about what she would like to ask Priyanka, Kareena quipped, “I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from.”

During another episode of Koffee With Karan season 3, Priyanka Chopra also took a moment to address Kareena’s earlier comment about her accent. In response to Kareena’s “query,” Priyanka had replied, “I think it’s the same place that her boyfriend (now husband Saif Ali Khan) gets it from.” Resolving their past differences, Priyanka and Kareena made a joint appearance on “Koffee With Karan” during season 6.

