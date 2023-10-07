The internet can be a brutal place. It sometimes leaves no stone unturned to turn your words against you, and this was once done to Saif Ali Khan, who casually sat down for an interview. However, his statements were misconstrued, and the internet decided to take insensitive digs at the actor for ignoring his firstborns, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While the netizens allegedly claimed that the actor did not pay attention to his firstborns, it also pointed out how Saif was borderline trolling Sara’s career choices with Love Aaj Kal.

We found an old clip that was a compilation of the actor’s statements, and the clip was titled Saif Ali Khan, CEO of being too honest. The clip was shared on a Reddit thread BollywoodBlindsNGossips where the Adipurush star talked about Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal and called his film Love Aaj Kal better.

He even talked about his adulation and took Kareena Kapoor Khan and his son’s name on the list along with his mom. Netizens found it off-putting that the Omkara star did not bother to name Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Brutal digs and attacks were thrown at the actor. A comment read, “Yeah no wonder Sara Ibrahim and Amrita are so close. Saif also said the most important people in his life are Kareena, Taimur, and Jeh. as his oldest kids that have to hurt badly for Sara and Ibrahim.” Another comment read, “Ya Sara and Ibrahim are always an afterthought for him. Quite insensitive imo.” A third comment read, “He could simply say my wife and my kids other then my son …it’s so painful to see tbh.”

A user pointed out, “Exactly why is it so difficult for him to acknowledge all his kids I remember a pap video during the drug ncb drama after ssr death the way Sara was hounded in airport amrita was the only one tightly holding both her kids hands where as saif was jetted off to vacation right when Sara was summoned to ncb.” Another user empathised and wrote, “Poor Sara and Ibrahim. I’ll be rooting for their success more since their father obviously isn’t.”

An unnecessary dig read, “There’s honesty and then there’s a*shole territory. For us, it is fun but must sting for his other kids.” A user wrote, “Now Sara is a crumpled up piece of paper lying there cause she remembers it all too well.” An irked user commented, “My wife and my son”…. Awkward laughs from audience… “Oh no! Kisiko bhool gaya kya? Hmmmm….oh yeah … My mom, son and wife”. So, sad. Sara and Ibrahim were not even an afterthought.”

