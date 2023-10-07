Akshay Kumar was one of the few superstars who turned photoshoots into a starry affair, and his photoshoots from the 90s were iconic. He was one of the very few who exuded the raw masculine charm like a pro, and no wonder every leading lady of those times would go crushing on him. Right from Kajol’s secret crush on Khiladi Kumar, which was revealed by Karan Johar on a talk show, to Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon dating him.

Akshay was clearly a heart-throb amongst the women, and we caught hold of a rare photoshoot that clearly shows why he was the ultimate choice despite his philandering ways in his youth.

Akshay Kumar once posed for a magazine cover with his Aflatoon co-star Urmila Matondkar, and this clearly goes down in the history of the hottest magazine covers. The two stars posed for Stardust and the cover was shared on an old Reddit thread, which we discovered while generally digging for some gold mines.

As we stumbled upon this cover issue, we could not help but share this rare gem with all the Akshay and Urmila fans. The cover was shared on a thread by BollyBlindsNGossips, a popular Reddit community.

Fans were awestruck by how hot and happening this cover was. The isssue dates to 1996, and some Redditors even pointed out that the price of the magazine of Rs 150 at that time! Well, undoubtedly, the stars had a niche audience back then.

Fans even commented how Bollywood these days is totally bland while these are what hot photoshoots looked like. And we definitely agree. Without any skin show, the Khiladi Kumar and the Mast Mast girl look oh-so-drop-dead-gorgeous in the picture.

While Akshay Kumar lip-cuffed Urmila Matondkar, here is how the netizens reacted. A Redditor wrote, “Oh man!!! All the Vicky Kaushals and Karthik Aryans can go take a hike!! Ditto the female plastic surgery brigade!!” Another comment read, “Okay, this cover is hot. So hot.” A third comment read, “Imaginative, bold, tantalizing. And those were just the covers! The interviews/write-ups were just as sizzling. We are living in Blandwood now.” One more comment read, “Man! I find him so hot, and he looks great here with Urmila.”

A user declared, “Both were the hottest in their era.” Another one wrote, “Akshay had that raw, masculine s*x appeal. No wonder his personal life was so colorful.”

You can check out the photoshoot here.

What do you feel about this photoshoot? Did it make you nostalgic about the 90s Bollywood as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

