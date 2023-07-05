Did Urmila Matondkar Take A Dig At Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Over Satya Facing Bollywood's Ignorance By Saying "Don’t Talk To Me About Favouritism & Nepotism"?

Actress Urmila Matondkar, whose gangster drama Satya’ recently clocked 25 years of release, took to social media to take potshots at the award ceremonies in Bollywood and the practice of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.

The actress took to Twitter to share a few pictures of her character ‘Vidya’ from the 1998 Ram Gopal Varma directorial ‘Satya’, the film which has gained a cult status over the years.

Urmila Matondkar captioned the images: “25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of a scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with ‘acting’… so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism… #justsaying (sic).”

While Urmila Matondkar worked in many glamorous roles, ‘Satya’ along with ‘Kaun’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ are the mark of her acting prowess.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s, whose ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was released in the same year as ‘Satya’, swept most of the awards at several award functions that year.

