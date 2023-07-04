Ram Gopal Varma’s film Satya has been regarded as a cult film and is considered one of the greatest films ever made by a number of critics. Recently, the cast of the film, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Shefali Shah, and the director, got together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their film.

In an interview, they talked about the chaos on set and remembered recording the song “Goli Maar,” which was followed by getting caught by the police. Manoj claimed that they celebrated by drinking beer after the filming was complete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Film Companion, Saurabh Shukla revealed that the iconic song Goli Maar was, in fact, shot twice, contrary to popular opinion. Ram Gopal Varma claimed that only six shots were used to put the song together, and he admitted that he didn’t have a skilled choreographer at that time.

Recalling the anecdote, Saurabh said, “First time it was shot when there was no song, so we just shot dancing, and we actually drank beer. And then, it became a moment, and it was shot again. And maybe it was the last day or whatever, but all I remember is that we didn’t drink because we had to work, but the beer was real. So, when we were going back home, we were caught by the cops. They said, ‘Arey kya bolta hai, mooh se toh nikalta hai badboo (Don’t lie, we can smell the alcohol on your breath).”

Saurabh Shukla claims that, unlike other Hindi film songs of the era, “Goli Maar” was shot in just one day, in just six shots, and without the aid of a choreographer.

Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial Satya was released in 1998. While JD Chakravarthy played the titular role alongside Urmila Matondkar and a host of young actors. The film is also notable for giving several renowned industry names, such as Anurag Kashyap and Apurva Asrani, their first big break. It is also worth pointing out that Shukla not only played the role of Kallu Mama but also co-wrote the film with Anurag Kashyap.

Must Read: Gauri Khan Once Answered, ‘What If Shah Rukh Khan Likes Somebody Else?’ & Proved She’s Ultimate ‘Queen’ Khan With Her Wit: “…God Let Me Find Somebody Else Also” [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News