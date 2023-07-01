Manoj Bajpayee and Anurag Kashyap have often collaborated in films giving us timeless tales and unforgettable characters. However, like every partnership, their journey isn’t free of conflict. Scroll down to know more.

Before reuniting for the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur, the two really went years without speaking to one another. In a recent interview, Manoj disclosed that he and Anurag had fought once more at Gulzar’s house.

The incident took place after their groundbreaking 1994 film Bandit Queen but before their 1998 film Satya, both of which starred Manoj in the major role. Satya was co-written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Manoj Bajpayee revealed, “We were discussing a book when he said to me, ‘You didn’t read it. What do you know about reading?’ That’s when we started arguing. We fought inside Gulzar Sahab’s house and continued outside. We sat on a pavement in Bandra, crying and blaming each other for the situation.”

Manoj Bajpayee added, “These things happen to you only after drinking, which is why I quit. I was showing all my vulnerable aspects to everyone.”

Despite their tumultuous past, Manoj and Anurag’s collaboration has given rise to countless famous roles. However, only Sardar Khan of the Gangs of Wasseypur has left such a profound impression. The actor previously talked about how Anurag eventually gave him the role in Humans of Bombay after years of silence.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “I got a call around 10:30 pm, that was the time I was about to retire for the day. It was a call from Anurag Kashyap, who I had not spoken to for many years. We had some conflict issues which had not been sorted out, but that one call kind of demolished all the issues.”

“Anurag said he has something to offer to me and would I like to read it. So he sent me his car, I went to his office, he read out the script to me. And I said, ‘Please order a red wine bottle.’ He ordered two bottles instead, we toasted, and that is how Sardar Khan (his character from Gangs of Wasseypur) happened,” the actor added.

