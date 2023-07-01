Friends often engage in playful banter and make fun of each other as a way to strengthen their bond and create a lighthearted and humorous atmosphere. They enjoy teasing and poking fun at each other. Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who have been friends, also share the same bond.

Kjo and Farah are two prominent figures in the Indian film industry who have not only made significant contributions as directors and producers but have also formed a strong bond of friendship over the years. Farah, being his friend, never misses a chance to make fun of him.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan once appeared on Sajid Khan’s Yaaron Ki Baarat, and a clip from the show is now going viral on Reddit. In the viral clip, Kjo is heard saying, “Dekhiye kya hota tha, I grew up in a very snooty neighbourhood. Wahan Hindi film koi nahi dekhta. Besides a few movie stars, nobody us time…” Sajid Khan then interjects, “Konsa desh tha?” Farah then sarcastically answers to his question, “Yahin tha jayah woh struggling karre the. 10th floor high rise of Malabar hill. Yeh bichare itne gareeb the ke school me cookies aur cupcakes lekar jaate the.”

Take a look at the video below:

As the video goes viral on Reddit, several netizens praised Farah Khan’s sense of humour, and her sarcastic dig at her friend Karan Johar. A user wrote, “Whatever people say about Farah.. but she is damn real. And not even scared of salman,” while another user commented, Farah can smell BS from afar. Nevertheless, she is inodorous when it comes to her snooty brother!”

However, some netizens also took a dig at Kjo as as well. A user wrote, “Agar itna hi bura lagraha tha unlogon ke mindset ko dekh kar toh acchi filme kyu nahi banayi Karan? Duniya bhar ka paisa hai tere paas, fir bhi bas ghise-peete romantic movies banai tune apne career mai.”

Karan Johar and Farah Khan share a close and longstanding friendship that dates back to their early days in the film industry. They have been supportive of each other’s careers and have collaborated on various projects.

