Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan once broke the internet and sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry when they decided to lock lips on-screen. The two superstars have kissed twice on-screen, and both the times, it was a major event. Their first kiss, in the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, was highly anticipated by fans, and it did not disappoint. The kiss was passionate and romantic, and it perfectly captured the chemistry between the two actors. But it was much talked about since it was the first time King Khan broke his no-kiss policy.

Kaif and Khan’s second kiss, in the 2018 film Zero, was even more controversial. The kiss was brief, but it was still enough to set off a firestorm of debate. Some fans loved how it was shot, while others felt that it was unnecessary and out of place. However, the Tiger actress had the best response to these two kisses.

In an interview while promoting Anand L Rai’s film Zero, Katrina Kaif was asked if she felt lucky to have kissed the superstar not once but twice on-screen. Katrina, who might have contemplated this question, had a brilliant and kick*ss reply for the media. She was launching her s*xy song from the film Husn Parcham. Scroll down to read what did she say about the kiss!

When Katrina was called lucky to have kissed Shah Rukh Khan twice, she cheekily asked, “Kisne bola main lucky hoon? Woh lucky hai!” This led the crowd to burst into laughter. Both of these kissing scenes were met with mixed reactions from fans. Some fans loved the kisses, while others felt that they were unnecessary or out of place. However, there is no denying that Kaif and Khan have undeniable chemistry, which looked good in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and great in Zero.

In another interview, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his first on-screen kiss with Katrina Kaif, he accepted that he was awkward and the actress knew about it. The actor said, “I will be very honest. Adi (Aditya Chopra), Yash ji and Katrina, and I say this with all humility and thankfulness to them, that they knew I was awkward, I had issues and I am a very easy actor to work with. They are like my family, and they said, ‘You don’t have to do this’ and then they got together, and they forced me and then even paid me for it.”

On the work front, it was expected that Katrina Kaif would join Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the spy Universe film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. The actress is still a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, as rumours of Priyanka Chopra walking out of the film are rife. Katrina will be next seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

