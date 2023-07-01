Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, was announced in 2021, and since then, fans have been desperately waiting for this trio to start working together. However, the Farhan Akhtar directorial has begun with pre-production of the same and recent reports suggest that PeeCee has reportedly walked out of the film and Anushka Sharma, along with Kiara Advani’s names, are being considered for her replacement. The news didn’t sit well with the fans who are trolling the makers and dragging Deepika Padukone’s name in the comments section on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop!

The alleged reason for PeeCee’s walking out of Farhan’s directorial is because of her jam-packed schedule, and there have been delays in the film’s production. Now, Anushka or Kiara might step in to star alongside Kat and Alia.

Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ took to the platform and shared the news of Priyanka Chopra walking out of Jee Le Zaraa, and netizens are reacting to the news on the discussing portal.

Take a look at it below:

Reacting to the news, a user commented, “Just cast Deepika. She will complete the trio 😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “cast deepika now it’s a perfect opportunity”

A third commented, “I wish Alia would walk out. It would have been so amazing to see Katrina and priyanka in the same movie. They started around the same Time and are the OG Stars. Alia didn’t fit in from the beginning. PC, Katrina and anushka/deepika would have been fire”

A fourth commented, “Jo ek acche se act karti wohi chali gayi🥺”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling the makers on Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Jee Le Zaraa? Tell us in the space below.

