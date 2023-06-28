Alia Bhatt Exclusive! "She Is Unwell, Was Not Fully Into Promoting Heart Of Stone, RRKPK Promotions Cancelled?" Says Her Friend Slamming The Trolling Over Her Awkward Body Language

It is easy for trolls and other self-appointed judges of celebrity behaviour to sit on their high horses and comment on stars’ behaviour. Little do they know! The latest victim of hasty judgement is Alia Bhatt. Her “awkward body language” and “distracted demeanour” while promoting her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, has been savagely condemned.

During a promotional press meet of Heart Of Stone, Alia looked a little off to viewers. Social media is bombarded with brutal trolls that compare her to Kareena Kapoor Khan and call her “unprofessional” and “odd”.

One of Alia Bhatt’s close friends has now informed the truth to Koimoi by saying, “Alia has been not keeping well. She is new to simultaneously juggling her promotional obligations with her maternal duties. Cut her some slack, please. Give her time. She is young and inexperienced as a mother. She is anxious and determined to get the balance between home and work right.”

Coming to Alia Bhatt’s by-now brutally criticized behaviour while promoting Heart Of Stone, the friend says, “Alia was not fully into it. She had many things on her mind. Hota hai. All artists have their off days. When Alia’s co-stars had no problem with her behaviour, why is everyone jumping to unfair conclusions?”

As a matter of fact, Karan Johar has called off all promotions for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani after the trailer launch, so that Alia Bhatt would have more time with her baby.

