Neena Gupta is one of the versatile veteran actresses in Bollywood who has done various projects. Different projects demand different characteristics from the actors. And it’s nothing new to see actors and actresses getting involved in a kissing or love-making scene. However, it was definitely something new and controversial back in the day.

While promoting her upcoming show Lust Stories 2, Neena opened up about the time when she had to do her first kissing scene with Dilip Dhawan for a TV show. Talking about it, she shared what went wrong and how difficult it was for her. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

In a recent interview with Inside Bollywood, Neena Gupta talked about her first kissing scene for a TV show and recalled how horrific it was. This happened when she was working with Dilip Dhawan in the early 1990s in Dillagi. She said, “As an actor, you have to do all kinds of scenes, sometimes, you have to step in mud, sometimes, you have to stand in the sun for several hours.”

Recalling the incident, Neena shared, “Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn’t sleep all night. It wasn’t like he was a friend; we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn’t really matter in these situations because, physically and mentally, I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through with it.”

Further explaining how she went through it, Neena Gupta said, “It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me to kiss somebody who I don’t know.”

However, later the channel didn’t use the scene as, at that time, there weren’t many TV channels, and family members used to watch shows together. A kissing scene would have been dreadful. Neena further claimed that she had done a love-making scene in Utsav which was also very difficult for her.

Well, what are your thoughts about Neena Gupta’s first kissing on-screen fiasco? Let us know through comments.

