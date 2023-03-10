Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik, who passed away on March 9 at the age of 66 in New Delhi after suffering from a heart attack was a good friend of actress Neena Gupta, who is also from Delhi. He worked with her in Kundan Shah’s 1983 film ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaro’.

In her autobiography, Neena talks glowingly about their friendship and how much he helped her during her tough time.

She reveals in ‘Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography’ that when she was pregnant with cricketer Viv Richard’s child, he offered to marry her as she was unmarried at that time.

He said: “Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

Later, in an interview, he also shared that he and Neena are friends since 1975 and he just wanted to be with her so that she was not left to fend for herself in her tough times.

Neena’s daughter Masaba shared a throwback picture of her mother, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher.

Masaba also took to her Instagram story and shared a black and white picture from ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ featuring Neena, Satish and Pankaj Kapoor and wrote in the caption: “Rest in peace, Kaushik uncle. You gave mom the greatest gift… Your kindness through all those years – we will miss you.”

