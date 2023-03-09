This morning, we all woke up to the unexpected news of actor Satish Kaushik’s unfortunate death. The actor who’s well known for iconic characters in famous movies like Mr India, Jamai Raja, God Tussi Great Ho and many others. Condolence messages have been pouring in for his family since morning from the who’s who of Bollywood. According to the latest media reports, the actor left for his heavenly abode after suffering from a heart attack while travelling in the car. His death has left the entire nation in shock and a huge void in the entertainment industry.

As the fans of the veteran actor are gearing up to say goodbye for one last time, we bring you an interesting throwback story of the actor when he had opened up about doing Tere Naam with Salman Khan. Released in 2003, the film was helmed by the late actor and is one of the most-loved films of all time.

Earlier in an interview, Satish Kaushik had split the beans on doing Tere Naam 2. The actor once recalled that Salman Khan had rejected doing Tere Naam 2 as he felt the character sent the wrong message. He once told Indian Express, “Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult… Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives a wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam.”

Satish Kaushik had said later, “As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue altogether. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person.”

The later actor had further called Tere Naam a popular brand because of Salman Khan so much that news starts doing the rounds every year. He had later confirmed that he has a script for Tere Naam 2 “and of the same intensity, but he hasn’t discussed it with Salman.”

