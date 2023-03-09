Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. As the actor expects his upcoming movie, “Kisi ka bhai kisi ki Jaan”, fans are excited to see him opposite Pooja Hegde. While the movie is scheduled for a Holi release, a video has been circulating where Bhaijaan is smiling when a journalist named Aishwarya asks him a question at a press event.

While taking a dig at Salman’s previous relationship with Aishwarya Rai, everyone in the hall laughed and hooted at the incident. As the ex-couple was once in love with each other, they have avoided meeting at public gatherings. Also, on various occasions, Salman has been seen avoiding questions and giving replies about his previous relationships, which has always made headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan was promoting the 2018 romantic drama, Loveyatri along with the leading cast, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. A video was posted by an Instagram account named HT.SEVEN showed the incident of Salman Khan avoiding the journalist named Aishwarya. The journalist says, “Hello Salman Sir, Aishwarya this side.” Salman turns around and tries to avoid to which the journalist repeating herself, to which the actor says, “Ji,” and says. “Yes, ma’am” with a smile.

Watch the video of Salman Kahn avoiding a journalist named Aishwarya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT.SEVEN (@ht.seven_)

So far the video has reached over 9.3 Million views and has 521K likes so far. Many of Salman Khan’s fans and trolls commented on the video.

While commenting upon the video a user said, “Tut chuka hoon iske liya bhool chuka hoon”. Another added, “Mard sirf apni pasand ki aurat ke naam pe muskurata hai 💝”

“He Can’t Even Look At Someone,” said another user.

Commenting upon Salman Khan’s previous relationship, a user said, “Bro men never forget their love ever”. Another one-sided lover commented, “Bhai bhulne ke bimari ladkio ko hoti hey ladko ko nahi”

A user also took a dig at his footpath case and said, “Reporter tu footpath p mill Bhai ko”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, follow Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals ‘Animal’ Narration Got Him So ‘Scared’ That He Rushed To Bathroom & Looked At Himself In The Mirror: “Have Never Felt Scared…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News