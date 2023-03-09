Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is in the limelight even before she can get a grand Bollywood debut. Whether roaming around the city or parting & chilling with friends, Nysa regularly makes news for netizens who love what she’s wearing or to troll her if they don’t like her ensemble. Well, she’s caught our eyes again today.

A while ago, Nysa took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself dolled up like a beautiful princess in an ethnic ensemble. To know more about the look, how she styled and how much it cost, scroll below!

Sharing the picture on her handle, Nysa Devgan simply captioned it, “Simply Goddess” Celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra also shared Nysa’s look along with several more profiles and poses. She simply wrote, “NYSA ❤️‍🔥🧨⛑️🌶️ (a red heart, fire, firecracker. red helmet and red chilly emoji) and tagged the designer and team behind the look.

In the images, Nysa Devgan exudes oodles of oomph as she poses in an all-red lehenga and choli set. She paired the sleeveless plunging top with a matching embroidered dupatta. Created by designer Anita Dongre, the red lehenga featured traditional Indian embroidery coupled with sequin embellishments. While the floor-grazing skirt made her look taller, the sultry blouse – which showed off her cle*vage, made her look sexier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nysa Devgan (@nysadevganx)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

Nysa styled the look with a dainty pair of red-stone dropping earrings and nothing more. As for her makeup, she kept the look simple by opting for some highlighter, balmy nude lips, fluttery eyelashes and smokey eye shadow. If you want this lehenga in your wardrobe, be ready to shell out a whopping Rs 1.75 lakh (available for purchase on the design label’s website).

For 1-10, rate Nysa Devgan’s look and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

