The star kids always grew up with paparazzi around them and hence from a very young age, they become camera friendly and also strong willed. They get trolled often on social media because of the privileges that they’re born with but in all honesty, it’s not like anyone has a choice. A while ago, we got you Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn’s transformation and today, we’ll talk about legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar’s transformation. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Sara happens to be Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar’s elder daughter and is already very popular on social media for her pretty looks. The beauty has over 2 million followers on Instagram and often shares reels and aesthetically pleasing pictures of herself there keeping her fans entertained.

While we all saw her as a kid accompanying father Sachin Tendulkar to cricket matches across the globe, you’ll be stunned to see her physical transformation. Her natural beauty will have your jaw-dropped on the floor.

While Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has all of sudden become a new internet obsession for her fans, it is Sara Tendulkar who stole our hearts with her radiant smile.

Sara was a petite kid and has now transformed into a beautiful woman who you can’t stop obsessing over. Take a look at her pictures from young age:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Now cut to 2022, take a look her incredible transformation below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

What is this transformation even! We are speechless, Sara Tendulkar. Your natural beauty has our jaws dropped on the floor. Hehe!

