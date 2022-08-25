Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar has already became a star even before stepping into the glitz and glamour world. She is known for flaunting her sartorial choices and gorgeous looks everytime she steps out in the city.

Sara Tendulkar enjoys a massive fanbase on her Instagram handle and internet users love her fashion choice and styling sense.

A few hours back on a Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle, we came across a video where Sara Tendulkar was spotted in the city wearing a chic and classy olive-green coloured short buttoned-down dress and paired it with a green tote bag and sandals. The dress featured a flapped collar and a tying belt. She kept her look simple and dewy and flaunted her brightest smile to the paparazzi teams.

However, it was the netizens who didn’t waist a minute to troll the celeb kid. While one asked, “Who is she?” Another one wrote, “Ye Kaun Hai”. Another internet user even commented, “If u don’t love Sachin u will fall in love with his Daughter”.

A few days back, Sara Tendulkar shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle wearing extravagant outfits from fashion designer labels and stunned everyone with her gorgeous looks. She looked nothing less than a princess.

As per reports, Sara Tendulkar is all set to step into Bollywood. What do you think of Sara’s simple look? Do you think netizens should have trolled her for not being much famous? Let us know

