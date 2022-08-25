Finally, the most anticipated film of 2022 has hit the screens. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has released in the South circuit and will release in Hindi markets tomorrow. Helmed by South director Puri Jagannadh, the film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production. This morning, the film was released in South languages and has received mixed responses from critics and the audience.

Ahead of the film’s release, the leading pair went places to promote their film. From reacting to the boycott culture to talking about trolls, they opened up about many things.

Amidst the release of Liger, fans surfaced Vijay Deverakonda’s old tweet, where he claimed that the film will set a benchmark at the box office. In July 2021, Vijay had shared a post on Twitter which read, “Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s Liger received a huge OTT offer of Rs 200 crore for its direct digital release and the satellite rights in all languages. Makes are considering the offer.” The actor subtly rubbished the news and said, “Too little. I’ll do more in the theatres.”

Earlier reacting to the boycott trend, ANI had quoted Vijay Deverakonda saying, “When I was doing my first film, we couldn’t find a producer to bankroll it, so I did the film for free, we had to raise money to cover production expenses. At that point, I was nobody in the industry. When my third film ‘Arjun Reddy’ was about to be out, we faced protest before it even hit the theatres. But it turned out to be a hit at the box office and now people know me because of my work in the film. Even after that, another film of mine leaked online before it hit the theatres but when it did, I got a lot of love.”

“With Liger we expected a bit of drama…but we’ll fight. We’ve put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge,” Vijay had added.

Coming back, after reading reviews, fans are eagerly waiting for Liger’s release in the Hindi belt.

