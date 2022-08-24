Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been accused of being allegedly involved in the money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now, she has given her response. Scroll down to read on what she has said.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has made a mark on her own in Bollywood, has been hitting the headlines for quite some time for allegedly being the love interest of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and being involved in the money laundering case.

Now, as per a report in News18, the actress has given her statement to the central agency and called herself ‘a victim’ in her response. A part of her response can be read as: “The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Mr Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against the present Respondent under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution.”

Further in her response to ED, Jacqueline Fernandez named Nora Fatehi in related to the same case and added, “This clearly shows a malafide, motivated and biased approach on the part of the investigation authority which cannot be ignored.”

For those who don’t know, Jacqueline Fernandez was accused by Enforcement Directorate of being involved in Rs 215 crore extortion case in related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. On the other hand, Jacqueline will be next seen in the movies Ram Setu and Cirkus at her professional front.

Well, what are your thoughts about Jacqueline Fernandez’s involvement in the money laundering case? Let us know.

