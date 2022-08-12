Nora Fatehi’s name needs no introduction in the entertainment business. She started off her Bollywood career in 2013 and literally carved her niche in the industry. Not only her dancing skills but we also love her fashion sense and today, we bring you a throwback picture from 2016 where she looks so different that you’ll barely be able to recognise her. Her transformation is unreal and will blow your mind. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Nora is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses at the moment. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 41 million followers on Instagram. Her reels, pictures and stories often go viral on the internet, all thanks to her fans who have dedicated fanclubs to the actress. Talking about her transformation, her 2016 picture was shared in December and will leave you stunned.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account to wish former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on his birthday with a caption that read, “Happy happy birthday @yuvisofficial !! May u be blessed with 100 years of good health and happiness 😍😊😊😇😇Cheers to a new chapter in your life god bless you.”

In the picture, Nora Fatehi is wearing a peach-coloured net saree with a matching strap blouse which she accessorised with earrings. The Street Dancer 3D actress also wore a stone bindi and looked simple as ever in it.

Take a look at the picture below:

That transformation will leave you mind-boggled and well, it’s a sign to move your a** and start working on yourself right away.

It’s never too late for anything.

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi’s impeccable transformation from 2016? Tell us in the comments below.

