Kareena Kapoor Khan is on roll and how! After dazzling on the premiere night of Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo made another stunning appearance. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rupa looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a green suit. The actress is currently riding high as her latest film Laal Singh Chaddha hit the screens today. Led by Aamir Khan, LSC is an official Hindi Adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Advait Chauhan and also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

Advertisement

This evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a dazzling appearance in front of paps wearing a green suit. The actress channelled the inner diva she wore a pastel green salwar suit which she paired with a sheer embroidered dupatta. She paired her look with dark lips, kohl eyes, and a bindi. She rounded off her look with mojris, statement jhumkas, and black sunglasses while tying her hair in a lower bun. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Last evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan look like a vision to behold in an off-white ethnic suit. At the Laal Singh Chaddha screening, Bebo posed with her husband wearing the off-white suit which she paired with mojris. She kept her eyes minimal while letting her hair down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline. That apart she’s all set to make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta’s thriller project and will reunite with her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is receiving mixed responses from critics and the audience. On the release day, it face a major box office clash with Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan which has reportedly failed to keep the audience hooked.

Must Read: When Disha Patani’s Ultra-Deep V Neck Flaunted Her S*xy Cleavage In A Shiny Metallic Too-Short Dress Bombing The Internet On Fire!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram