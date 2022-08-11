Music Sensation Arjun Kanungo is officially married to his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis. The couple tied the knot yesterday in Mumbai in a small and intimate wedding. The wedding was among the most beautiful weddings of the year and from what we have seen, it looked absolutely perfect!

Breaking stereotypes, Arjun and Carla opted for female pundits who performed all the rituals on their special day. The couple made sure to have two priestesses – one specifically for translation for Carla and her family since they hail from South Africa so that they could understand all that was taking place.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis looked mesmerizing in an Anita Dongre sherwani and Sabyasachi lehenga. Arjun looked Prince Charming in the simple all-white, yet detailed Sherwani by Anita complete with a white shawl and matching shoes. While her hubby stuck to white, the new bride looked breathtaking in red.

Carla Dennis looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red Sabyasachi lehenga complete with beautiful and elegant designs in gold. She styled the bridal piece with 22K gold & diamond Polki jewellery by Tyaani Fine Jewellery. These consisted of a multi-layered neckpiece, earrings, mang tikka, bangles and rings. Despite the heavy ornaments, her mangalsutra still managed to catch the eye.

Both Arjun Kanungo and Carla looked regal in their wedding ensembles. Kudos to the singer for letting his bride shine on their special day.

The Mehndi ceremony too was an intimate one and pictures from the ceremony surfaced on social media with Bobby Deol as a part of them as well. The newly married couple will be throwing a post marriage bash for their industry friends today at Karan Johar’s Restaurant, Neuma in Colaba, Mumbai. Some popular faces like Salman Khan, Sharaddha Kapoor,Sonal Chauhan,Pragya Jaiswal,Maheep Kapoor,Seema Khan are to be present at the celebration tonight.

Sending our heartiest congratulations to the lovely couple on their special day and we cant wait to see their pictures from the wedding bash from the party!

