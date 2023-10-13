Gods of Numbers have been bestowing their mercies at the Indian Box Office this year as Indian films continue their magical run with superstar releases not only in the country but dominating global territories as well. The year started with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan performing like a monster at the worldwide box office, followed by Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Jawan. Now Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is ready to rule on the global front.

The Tamil-action thriller which has been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been churning out great numbers at the advance box office. Turning true to his on-screen persona, Vijay has indeed turned into a beast with the advance sales for the premiere day, breaking some unimaginable records.

According to the latest reports, Leo has crossed Pathaan’s advance booking number for day 1 at the UK – Europe territories, creating history. Pathaan registered an opening of £319K, and now Thalapathy Vijay has already surpassed this number with six days still left for the film to release.

Thalapathy Vijay is all set for the all-time highest opening for an Indian film in the UK. However, the film is yet to be released, and the numbers will achieve a jump in the upcoming six days owing to the buzz and the hype.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand, alongside the Master actor. While beating Pathaan at the UK box office, it has also surpassed Jawan’s £307K opening at the UK Box Office.

It would be interesting to see what benchmark Leo would set for the upcoming releases. Currently, Vijay Thalapathy sits at the top of the list of the highest Indian openers ever in the UK. Below Vijay sits Shah Rukh Khan, claiming the second and the third spot with Pathaan and Jawan, respectively. Interestingly, SRK also claims the fifth spot with Chennai Express with an opening of £258.5K!

In between SRK and Vijay sits Salman Khan with Sultan at number 4. The Ali Abbas Zafar’s film, also starring Anushka Sharma, opened at £271K in the UK.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

