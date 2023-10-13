National Cinema Day 2023 is finally here, and not 1 or 2 but 3 big films are going to enjoy the benefit of this occasion. Out of all, all eyes are set on how Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan performs today, which happens to be its day 37 at the box office. As the film has already completed a month in theatres, it’ll be exciting to see how much it will grow today. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and others in key roles. Also, it stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo appearances. As of now, everyone is aware that this action entertainer is a historical success in the record book of Indian cinema, and even after garnering mammoth numbers, it is refusing to give up its theatrical run.

Today, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, Jawan is enjoying tremendous demand all across the country. As we reported yesterday, shows in almost all major centers have increased throughout India as exhibitors are confident about a huge turnout. Early signs of an explosion were clearly seen yesterday, and around 1 lakh tickets were sold in no time.

For those who don’t know about National Cinema Day, ticket rates for all movies playing in theatres across the country are capped at just 99 rupees. There are exceptions, as not all theatres are participating in celebrating this occasion. Also, it is to be noted that this rate is just for 2D. 3D, IMAX, and 4DX are also available at low rates but not 99 rupees.

Now, coming back to the box office update of Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had sold over 2 lakh tickets by midnight today, which is simply unbelievable and hints about the explosion that is going to happen today. In major centers like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, houseful boards are already on display, and the situation will see a boom as the day progresses.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

