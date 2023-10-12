Fukrey 3 is continuing to stay over the 1 crore mark and the trend has continued right till its 14th day as well. The film collected 1.14 crores on Wednesday and that’s hardly a drop over Tuesday collections of 1.23 crores. Yes, the numbers are on the lower side but then the good news is that they are still coming. The film will be aiming to stay over 1 crore mark today as well because that would mean an uninterrupted run of over 1 crore right from release till close of third weekend.

Tomorrow the film is bound to see a huge jump owing to National Cinema Day. In fact one wondered where the film would be eventually headed towards since their advance booking is superb already and in fact much bigger than even the opening day. More than 1.5 lakh tickets have already been sold for tomorrow, which means a very good number is on the cards. Moreover, over the weekend the film will then do further good, though on Saturday there won’t be much of a growth due to India vs Pakistan World Cup cricket match.

Fukrey 3 has so far collected 80.24 crores and today it will cross 81 crores mark. Indications are that at least 3 crores will come in tomorrow and then there is Saturday and Sunday ahead of it as well which will bring in further 4 crores at least. By the close of third week, the ensemble affair would have crossed the 90 crores total and from there the film’s journey towards 100 Crore Club will begin. Will Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey 3 reach there? Well, it would be touch and go for sure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

