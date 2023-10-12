Thank You For Coming is approaching the 10 crore mark and could well reach there by Sunday. The film has witnessed a drop yet again and brought in 62 lakh more. Compared to Tuesday’s collections of 72 lakh. This is a fall of 10 lakh

Tomorrow is National Cinema Day, and the s*x comedy produced by Rhea Kapoor – Ekta Kapoor, and directed by Karan Boolani might cross the 1 Crore mark. In fact, there is a fair chance that the collections are more than the opening day numbers of 1.06 crore.

Moreover, since it’s an open week ahead and there won’t be any competition from new releases, the collections will stay stable on Saturday and Sunday. Of course, one can’t expect much growth since a large chunk of the audience would have watched the film on Friday, and then on Saturday, there is a big match between India and Pakistan.

The Bhumi Pednekar-led film also starring Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi has now collected 6.56 crore and will cross the 7 crore mark today. With at least 1 crore more expected tomorrow, the film should trend well to get into a double-digit score by the close of the second weekend and then add some more before concluding its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tejas Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Kangana Ranaut To Finally Break The Streak Of Her Dismal Bollywood Openings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News