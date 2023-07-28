Bhumi Pednekar has been recently grabbing headlines for her new glamorous avatar and slightly changed look. The actress has been constantly trolled for her recent avatar and the same happened when she walked the ramp for for an event. Bhumi walked ramp shining like a 24-carat gold but had to face a lot of criticism for her plump lips and tight dress.

While we found the actress gorgeous and slaying as always, the internet disagreed and put her on the spot, taking digs at her tight dress. Bhumi, who shot to fame with her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha played an overweight, obese girl in the film.

She later worked on herself and achieved a kick*ss figure shedding all the extra kilos as soon as the shoot of the film ended. However, she is still criticised for her curvaceous body and her attempt to look hot, which she achieves nonetheless. The good part is she does not pay any attention to these trolls.

Bhumi recently walked the ramp at India Couture Week, where she wore Varun Bahl and shone bright in a Golden bralette and bodycon fit high slit skirt with sequence work. Netizens trolled her brutally for her recently changed appearance. A user wrote, “Ye apni saaas rok rok ke aisi hi ho gayi hai tedhi.” Another comment read, “Why does she look suffocated in a garment all the time.” A third troll attacked, “She looks constipated.” Another comment read, “Less confidence, bad walk, funny expression.”

People even commented on her changed look. A brutal dig said, “Kitna der saans rokogi!” Another troll said, “Lips ko kya hogaya bhumiji?” A user took a sarcastic dig, “Bilkul Kim Kardashian lag rahi.” A user reacted, “This is too tight for her she herself is not comfortable look at her facial expression.” While another troll took dig at her curves and wrote, “Iss orat ko kya prblm hai bhai? Jab bhi dekho pet ko andr kar ke chlti hai.”

While the actress and her walk have been shared on various social media accounts, where she was trolled endlessly, she still chose to share the absolutely stunning pictures on her Instagram account.

Well, let the haters just blabber, but we feel that the actress looked pretty cool! What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

