Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan is always in the headlines for one or the other reason. While sometimes its her picturesque career that makes the news, otherwise it is her infamous interactions with paparazzi. The actress-turned-politician is known for always speaking her heart out and schooling people around her. During her recent public appearance, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star again got trolled for yelling at the shutterbugs.

Jaya has been in the industry for over five decades now. She is still active when it comes to her work, both in the film industry and politics.

Jaya Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She is playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s Rocky’s strict mother, who does not approve of Alia’s Rani as her daughter-in-law. Jaya was recently spotted with her kids, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as she arrived at the Karan Johar’s directorial’s premiere.

She was dressed in a red ethnic outfit as she arrived at the premiere’s red carpet. As she was being captured by the paparazzi, a few of them asked Jaya to face the camera. It seemingly irritated her as she turned and said, “I am not deaf.”

Reacting to the clip, netizens are trolling the actress for her attitude. An Instagram user wrote, “This woman is a disciplinarian! She has zero love for the paps,” while another penned, “Ye itna frustrated kyu rahti hmesa?”

A third one addressed her role in RRKPK and wrote, “She don’t need to act any role of Villain or khoonkhar character, she actually is!!!!”

“Aishwarya kaise rehti hogi iske sath,” penned a fourth one.

A fifth user also commented, “Iske behaviour ki wajah se flim flop naa ho jaye.”

