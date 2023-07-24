A couple of days back, Manipur became the talk of the town when two women were paraded n*ked on the streets by the men. The horrific incident took place two months after the violence erupted in the state. Now over the same issue, Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has slammed Indian government for not taking required steps and not discussing the national issue. Scroll down for details.

For the unversed, violence erupted in Manipur two months ago, and it was just recently the latest horrific incident left everyone heartbroken. Soon after the inhuman incident took place in the state, big Bollywood celebs have been expressing their anger on the same via their social media pages. Scroll down for details.

Recently, while addressing the media in Delhi, Jaya Bachchan spoke in depth about the interview and criticized the Indian government, questioning them about their actions on the same. As quoted by Hindustan Times, she told the media, “Manipur ke vishay mein internationally sab log charcha kar rahe hain, humare desh mein nahi ho rahi hai. Iss se zyada main kya keh sakti hoon? It is a shame, charcha woh karana nahi chahte hain.”

Further adding, “Aur house ke andar aap jo states ki baat kar rahe hain, woh apke strong opponents hain. Aap unki baat kar rahe hai. Aapke rajya mein kya ho raha hai, aap ke states mein kya ho raha hai? Kya ho raha hai UP mein, Madhya Pradesh mein, aap batayiye. Baki jo kuch bhi unka bacha hai, aage toh bachega bhi nahi.”

Earlier, reacting to the inhuman act in Manipur, Jaya Bachchan had told ANI, “I felt so bad, I couldn’t see the entire video. I was ashamed. This happened in May but went viral now. But no one has said a single word in sympathy. This is about women’s safety. But you say things like we have selected 50 per cent women for a panel.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Jaya Bachchan’s statement against the Indian government? Do let us know.

