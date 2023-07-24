Anil Kapoor had a gala time with his cast of The Night Manager at Comedy Nights with Kapil recently. Kapoor made several revelations during his one-on-one with the host. During one such back and forth, Kapoor was asked if he ever slapped a co-actor during a scene as he was in the moment. He did not hesitate in debunking the rumor and taking a shot at the said actor.

Back in 2020, Kapoor starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Maniesh Paul, who is primarily known for hosting Indian reality shows. The latter made a stand-out remark in of his interviews claiming that Kapoor slapped him for real in one of the scenes.

Kapil Sharma confronted Anil Kapoor about his rumour and he did not hesitate in running Maniesh Paul through the ground. The 66-year-old actor said, “That is not true, some actors are there who exaggerate certain things and say so that they get a few more interviews.” This was a clear dig at Maniesh Paul who, on the other hand, made respectable remarks toward the fellow actor.

Back in 2020, speaking to Times Now Digital, Paul explained how he would buy tickets to go see several actors, Anil Kapoor being one of them. He mentioned that he was a big fan and to do a scene with him was a dream come true. He said, “The first scene where he gets irritated with and he is about to slap me – and we had such a good time.” Of course, the comments did not fit well with the veteran actor’s perspective.

Anil Kapoor is currently gathering praise for his performance in The Night Manager with co-stars like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more. He will next be seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and then in Fighter with none other than Hrithik Roshan. The highly-anticipated second season of The Night Manager is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

