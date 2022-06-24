JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Review: Varun Dhawan Gets His Much Needed Money Spinner, Bollywood Is Back After 4 Consecutive Flops

Star cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli & Tisca Chopra

Director: Raj Mehta

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Review: Expectations

Backed by Dharma Productions, this film isn’t a typical Bollywood biggie which enjoys a huge buzz right upon its announcement. But when the trailer was dropped, expectations were built as it received unanimously positive responses. It looked like a decent family entertainer with trademark emotions for which Dharma Productions is known.

Further, good music and well-strategised promotions created awareness in its targeted centres i.e. metropolitan cities. With all such positives working in favour, expectations went high, especially considering how well a family entertainer like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clicked a big-time with the audience. Being in a similar zone of light-hearted family entertainer, it looked like a winner even before its release.

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Review: Impact

No matter how much you troll Karan Johar, when it comes to bringing out perfect family entertainers, you just can’t rub him off. Yes, and this time too, KJo delivers a wholesome entertainer, which is very well handled by director Raj Mehta. The film is a typical Bollywood entertainer with a happy ending but with a fresh treatment.

JugJugg Jeeyo has practically no competition in theatres, so a glorious run is expected. The film will face limitations due to its treatment which mainly caters to the audience in A centres (urban areas) and to somewhat extent in B centres (semi-urban areas). However, with a good screen count and zero competition around it, the film will sail through smoothly. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Om is arriving the next week, but they won’t affect this film much.

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Review: Final Verdict

The film is a winner and it will turn out to be a much-needed money-spinner for Varun Dhawan, who had his last success in 2018 (Sui Dhaaga). For Bollywood too, it’s a relief after four consecutive flops- Anek, Samrat Prithviraj, Janhit Mein Jaari & Nikamma. The film is all set to settle its theatrical run within 70-85 crores.

