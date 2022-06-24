Bollywood every year churns out a plethora of films but few manage to stay with us forever. One of them is Priyadharshan’s comedy classic Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri which were released in 2000 and 2006 respectively. Both films enjoy a massive fanbase.

Even after two decades, the film provides the best meme material. The trio in the film, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar), and Shyam (Suniel Shetty), managed to find a special place in everyone’s hearts.

Hera Pheri 3 has been long overdue now. Fans have been demanding a sequel to the film for a long time. It seems the makers have finally heard fan’s demand and have reportedly confirmed that the sequel is on cards. Hera Pheri 3 has been long overdue now. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has assured us that Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening with the same star cast.

This means Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty will return to their respective roles in the third installment. As soon as the report was out, Twitterattis had a meltdown over Hera Pheri 3. Netizens could not control themselves and lost their calm as producer Firoz Nadiadwala hints at the sequel.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

The Hype is Real @akshaykumar Sir don't wait for producer khud he producer ban Jayo ..

300% Munafa hai 😍#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/HyI5mfwHwC — Aditya✨ (@ShivAdi89) June 23, 2022

#HeraPheri3 We are getting Hera Pheri 3? The iconic trio is coming back…OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/6Dmn3ElUMS — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) June 23, 2022

Most Thrilled ending in the History of Indian Cinema..#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/ZgZxBd6V0S — Suraj Chaturvedi (@IMChatSuraj) June 23, 2022

Are Raju Phone Utha Re Baba 😂 Bring it on 💥🔥#HeraPheri3 — Sameer Kundra❤️ (@SameerKundra25) June 23, 2022

Bas Yahi Chahiye 🔥 Bring It On . #HeraPheri3 With Akshay Kumar , Paresh Rawal & Suniel Shetty. #FirozNadiadwala Sir Please Sir Make This Happen https://t.co/kgUjVYB1i2 — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) June 23, 2022

Aagar yeasha hoga to bahut sare record todne bale hain #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/VzLCoGpYsG — Subham Sahu (@subhamsahu7550) June 23, 2022

For the unversed, the second instalment, Phir Hera Pheri ended with a cliffhanger. So naturally, a third film was planned. However, the production was delayed for a long time due to some issues and at a point in time, the project got shelved. Now that the project is revived again the excitement among the fans is high.

