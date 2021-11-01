Priyadarshan’s ‘Hera Pheri’ was released in 2000. The film became a cult classic over the years and spurned a superhit sequel a few years later. Even after twenty years, the film is still a fan favourite and netizens still use scenes from the film as memes on social media.

The casting of the film was so perfect that we cannot bear the thought of without Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in it. However, things could have turned out very differently if producer Firoz Nadiadwala had cast another star instead of Suniel Anna.

As per Times of India report, Firoz Nadiadwala wanted Sanjay Dutt to play the role of Ghanshyam Tripathi alias Shyam, which was played by Suneil Shetty, in Hera Pheri. However, Dutt was embroiled in violation of the Arms Act case and he had to attend the court proceedings regularly. As a result, he could not do night scenes.

After completing Kartoos, Dutt then told the producer that he could not do any film for a short period, so he suggested that Suniel Shetty should take his place in the film. That’s how Shetty Anna was cast in the film and it went to become a cult classic as we know.

Now Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in SS Rajamouli‘s multilingual period drama RRR. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR. The film is expected to release early next year. Some reports even claim that it will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Box office.

Dutt will also be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. The film is also expected to release next year.

