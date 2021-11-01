When it comes to Bollywood, actresses being trolled is no new thing. Let be over their looks, colour, size, acting skills, or anything else, trollers do not leave one small chance to target them. This time the netizens targeted Katrina Kaif over her recent appearance on a magazine cover.

The actress will soon be seen on the big screens through her upcoming movie ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Katrina Kaif’s latest look on a magazine cover has just spread like wildfire on social media as the netizens can’t stop discussing the so-called ‘work’ she has done.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s magazine appearance below:

Not only personal digs on Katrina, but the trolls also took some serious jab at her and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship too. Check them out below:

Katrina is all Botox !!! What happened to herrr 😯 — 🦋 (@Purple_Pebblez) October 30, 2021

Katrina Kaif will get married after making sure that there is no space left for a further botox treatment Till then she ll remain rumoured Gf as per her PR in columns What a Low life — 🇦🇪 (@icApricieux) October 19, 2021

Sir ab es flop actress botox queen katrina kaif ke sath kaam mat karna. https://t.co/kwmzjQVrmz — Ankit 👓 (@iAnkit____) October 26, 2021

The question is why troll someone over what they do with their body? How can one be expected to look like they are still in their 20s, as ageing is a natural process? Why troll ones who are in the spotlight just for making personal choices?

Meanwhile talking about the ‘Namaste London’ actress, the latest report from ETimes claims that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina will tie the knot in the first week of December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, which is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. It is owned by none other than Rajasthan Royal Family.

The report further states that the star couple will hold a grand reception at Six Senses with a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before that but there are no details of the reception. Previous reports by the publication claimed that celebrity costume designer Sabyasachi will design their wedding outfits. It is also worth pointing out that there is no official confirmation on the report yet.

What do you think about the netizens trolling Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments below!

