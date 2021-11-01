The Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night event was held in Dubai this year. Several celebrities from Bollywood, Pakistan attend the event. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant too attended the event but her one particular antics caught the media attention.

Rakhi met veteran actor Prem Chopra who injured his hand and made quite an effort to cheer him up. The actress met the veteran Bollywood actor during a breakfast get-together at the event. A paparazzo account shared a video from the event wherein the actress was seen giving a kiss to the veteran actor’s injured hand.

A paparazzo account also revealed that Prem Chopra had encountered an accident at a lunch gathering as he missed a step and fell on his hand. Now the veteran actor spoke about the accident and Rakhi Sawant’s kiss on his hand during a conversation with ETimes.

Chopra said, “Well, I got injured in Dubai only. I am back in Mumbai but it will take a couple of weeks before I can remove the plaster and recover.” On being asked how the injury occurred, he said, “I had gone out to eat and there I missed a step. I have fractured two fingers and the doctors said that it was bad, but not so bad.”

Speaking of Rakhi Sawant’s kiss on his hand, Prem Chopra said, “Rakhi is a very emotional person. People who are outspoken are inwardly very emotional; ditto for Rakhi. Honestly, she is a very nice person. The manner in which she almost singularly looks after her family is commendable. She kissed my plastered hand and said ‘Get well soon’. It was a very sweet gesture.”

The veteran actor further said, “I had worked with Rakhi in Rahul Rawail’s ‘Buddha Mar Gaya’ in 2007. I knew from those days itself that Rakhi is a very real person.”

