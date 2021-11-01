Diwali is just around the corner and if you still haven’t figured out what you’ll be wearing on the day, don’t worry; we have got you covered. We have been keeping close track of Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi wardrobe and the beauty is giving us major fashion goals one after one. Let’s take a look at the beautiful sarees that Katrina wore and you can rock the same this festive season.

Katrina has got one of the best fashion tastes in Bollywood and there’s no denying that.

Katrina Kaif wore two sarees back to back while promoting Sooryavanshi and we can’t help but drool over her minimalistic fashionista vibe. Let’s take a look at them below:

We really love the whole Anamika Khanna vibe on Katrina Kaif. The vibrant yellow coloured saree had a graphic colourful floral design all over. The beauty cinched an embellished belt with signature designer’s embroidery cut-work and had pleats like a normal saree.

The Sooryavanshi actress wore a matching jacket over the saree which had a long trail at the back and gave an indo-western touch to the entire outfit. Katrina paired it with silver strappy heels and accessorized it with ruby earrings. For makeup, the actress donned her signature smoky eye look with a bindi and nude pink lipstick.

Now, if you want to stand out with your outfit this Diwali, choose this Anamika Khanna outfit that Katrina wore.

I don’t know about y’all but I’ve definitely become a fan of Anita Dongre; courtesy – Katrina Kaif.

There’s always magic happening when Katrina wears Anita’s couture, one just can’t take their eyes off her. The Sooryavanshi actress wore a powder blue chiffon saree with a matching strappy blouse that had sequined-floral embroidery all over.

To accessorise the look, the beauty wore silver statement jewellery including earrings, rings and a bracelet. And to our surprise, Katrina played with a pop of colours on her eyes and flaunted metallic blue eyeshadow with winged eyes and heavy mascara. Katrina opted for nude lips and blushed cheeks along with a bindi on her forehead. And can you guess the price of this Anita Dongre saree?

Well, it’s only for Rs 29,000. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Now, if you still haven’t finalised your Diwali look, go get Katrina Kaif’s powder blue saree and make heads turn with your appearance this festive season.

