Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama and viewers are hooked on the TV sets ever since it began earlier this month. The latest episode of the show began on a serious note but ended on a fun note with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty’s banter with the host.

Now the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be high on drama with an added punch of some shocking moments. The makers dropped a promo of the upcoming episode wherein, we will see housemates perform various tasks in front of Salman. It seems Tejasswi Prakash is going to get bashed by the host.

As seen in the promo video, Salman Khan is seen asking Umar Riaz about who he would reply to during a difficult situation. Riaz chose Tejasswi and cited her fun-loving nature as the reason. But the host wasn’t satisfied with his reason. Salman asked him why he would choose to go to someone fun-loving in a serious situation.

Tejasswi Prakash, seemingly taking offence to Salman’s reply and hits out at the superstar saying, “Why are you repeating it like this, he can’t come to me in a ‘mushkil samay’ kya?” However, her tone did not go down well with the host.

Salman Khan hits back at Tejasswi and says, “And why are you talking to me like this. Don’t have this thing with me madam. Somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy, just because you’re fun-loving.”

The Bigg Boss 15 promo also shows the contestants facing each other during the task. Miesha Iyer is heard taking a dig at Pratik Sehajpal saying he has a ‘stinky personality’. Post this a fight breaks out between Pratik and Ieshaan Shegaal.

