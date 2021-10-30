The Bigg Boss 15 house is full of romance and fights, all going on together. One or the other contestant keeps becoming the target of others. And this time it is Tejasswi Prakash, as her behaviour has annoyed everyone in the house.

The contestants are angry because she is not performing her kitchen duties well. In the house, everyone has to complete the assigned duties. But Tejasswi failed to complete her task of preparing food. This makes everyone angry. As Pratik tries to take a shot at her.

Replying to this, Bigg Boss 15’s Tejasswi Prakash said, “First you perform your duties well and then raise fingers at others.” She then points out how she couldn’t do her job right because other housemates didn’t complete their tasks of chopping the vegetables.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra feels low and can’t stop thinking about how Tejasswi Prakash had scolded him previously. Admitting that she was right in doing so, he says, “I’m so bad at this.” He tries to make up with Tejasswi. Shamita also misses her family and breaks down in tears.

The contestants also get into a fun pillow-fight with each other. They smack each other with pillows and Afsana even sits on Rajiv while he cries out for help.

The reality show, Bigg Boss 15, airs on Colors.

