Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make a stunning Jodi on-screen and off the screen as well. While the duo is no longer a couple, their chemistry is still unmistakable. Katrina recently graced the sets of Salman‘s Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her next Sooryavanshi. The actress was accompanied by the film’s director Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

A new promo for the episode is now available on social media and it shows Katrina making certain allegations on Salman during a game. But that’s not all! The Dabangg star even leaves his seat to sing and dance for Ms Kaif leaving her with a full-blown smile. Scroll below to have a glimpse at it.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar promo sees Katrina Kaif looking stunning as she arrives on stage in a pale blue saree and a matching blouse. While director Rohit Shetty also graces the Salman Khan-hosted show, Khan and Kaif’s chemistry is sure to leave you in splits too. As part of a game, Katrina and Salman sit across a table with Rohit playing the supervisor/judge. Starting off, we hear the Bharat actress accuse Salman by saying, “Ye shoot pe hamesha late aate hain (he always comes late on the shoot).” The latter pleads guilty and says, “Kabool hai (I accept).”

In this Bigg Boss 15 promo, we then see Katrina Kaif gives Salman Khan a task. She says, “Inko mere liye ek gana gaana hoga (he will have to sing a song for me).” Complying with her wishes, Salman gets up from his seat and begin singing ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chaen’ while showing his funny dance moves. This leaves everyone in splits, especially Ms Kaif. Check out the video here:

A while ago, Katrina shared a picture of herself on Instagram while teasing her appearance on Bigg Boss 15 episode. She had captioned it, “Aaj Bigg Boss par #sooryavanshiincinemas Nov 5th.

Talking about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, aside from dating each other for a while, the two stars have collaborated for several films. Katrina and Salman starred together in Bharat Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia and Hello. They will soon be seen working opposite each other in Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Finally Walks Out Of Arthur Road Jail, Heads To A Hotel & Not Mannat – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube