It’s finally a day for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their friends, family and fans to rejoice. The superstar’s eldest son, Aryan Khan has finally been released from judicial custody after being arrested in the cruise case dr*g raid at the start of this month. For the unversed, the Narcotics Control Bureau had detained the Starkid on October 2 during the raid and then arrested him the next day.

After being rejected bail several times, Aryan along with his friends and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha we’re finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. Read on to know details about his arrest and where he’s heading now.

As reported by Times of India, around 10:40 am this morning, Aryan Khan’s release procedure was completed and in around 20 minutes he walked out of Arthur Road jail. The site also noted that Shah Rukh Khan will not be coming to jail premises and is waiting for his son at a five-star hotel in the city. King Khan’s bodyguard Ravi headed to pick up the superstar’s son with several cars belonging to SRK.

The site also reported that Aryan Khan is likely to be taken to the five-star hotel first where Shah Rukh Khan and his legal team currently are at. SRK’s bodyguard Ravi Singh is going to escort Aryan Khan out of the jail and towards the five-star hotel.

As per the visuals coming in from outside Arthur Road jail, Aryan wore a black mask while entering a white car belonging to his father. As the Prince is now out, fans are celebrating outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra home. Check out glimpses of Aryan’s release and celebrations outside SRK’s house below.

As per the same TOI report, while Aryan Khan has already been released on bail in the cruise ship dr*g case, his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant will be released by evening said his father Aslam Merchant.

