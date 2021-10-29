Yesterday was a joyous day for Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and the other members of the Khan family and their close friends and family. Last evening, the Bombay High Court granted SRK’s son Aryan Khan bail after he was arrested in the Cruise Ship raid case on October 3. Aryan will now be leaving Arthur Road Jail and heading to Mannat, making it a much-awaited moment for the family.

Advertisement

As per reports coming in, the family was overjoyed hearing the news and sources close to them even claim Gauri was crying tears of joy hearing about his bail. While mommy dearest was even said to have gone down on her knees in prayer, SRK received several calls from his industry colleagues. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

A friend close to the Khan family told India Today, “Shah Rukh Khan got calls from everyone from Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar. Gauri Khan was heard crying on the phone to her friends Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who have been with her daily on the phone giving support. Gauri broke down as soon as the text came in regarding the bail. She was in tears and was seen falling on her knees and praying.” The source added, “Suhana Khan spoke to Aryan Khan’s friends in the US and UK and thanked them for their support in the last few weeks.”

The source also told the portal that Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t at Mannat when Aryan Khan was given bail as he has been staying elsewhere for quite some time now. The insider said, “It seems SRK was concerned about the law and order situation, and to avoid that, he decided to check into Trident in Mumbai. In fact, he has not been using his usual car either. SRK is currently commuting in a Hyundai Creta instead of his usual BMW.”

After Aryan Khan’s bail hearing, photos of Shah Rukh Khan along with the legal team that fought the case went viral on social media. While the superstar was seen happily smiling with his legal aid, the stress and tension could easily be seen on his face. Fans of the superstar also gathered outside Mannat to celebrate Aryan’s bail and the youngest of King Khan’s kid AbRam waved to them. Many fans burst crackers and were seen carrying a banner of ‘Welcome Home Prince Aryan Khan’.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Pic Of Jeh Trying Out Yoga

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube