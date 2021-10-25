Aryan Khan Gets Emotional & Asks Authorities To Arrange A Video Call On Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan's 30th Wedding Anniversary?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Arya Khan was arrested on October 3 and was sent to judicial custody on October 7. He has been locked inside a special barrack of Arthur Road Jail since October 8. The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since his arrest.

Advertisement

Previous reports revealed that Gauri had given instructions to all the staff members of the residence not to cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released. She has been constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by the court.

Advertisement

During this time, Aryan Khan missed his mother Gauri Khan’s birthday on October 8. Not just that he also missed Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s 30th wedding anniversary. As per the Bollywood Life report, sources revealed that the star kid got emotional on the occasion and asked the jail authorities to arrange for a video call so that he could wish his parents.

There are also reports that suggest that Gauri will be visiting Aryan in Arthur Road Jail. Her visit comes a few days after SRK visited his son in jail.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by a special court on Thursday. Following which his lawyers have moved the application to Bombay High Court challenging the lower court’s order on his bail plea. The hearing is scheduled for October 26. Shah Rukh Khan’s family is hopeful to bring him home. However, NCB has been actively collecting more evidence in their investigation to come up with fresh arguments to bar the bail.

On other hand, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was summoned to the NCB office for questioning for the third time on Monday. Her reporting time was 11 am but she was late again, despite NCB’s reported earlier warnings to her that it is not a film set and she is expected to reach on time.

Reportedly the Liger actress is being questioned in relation to WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan and a few suspicious financial transactions.

Must Read: Mika Singh Blasts Bollywood On Aryan Khan’s Arrest: “Sabke Bache Ek Baar Andar Jaayenge, Tab Yeh Unity Dikhayenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube