Now it seems like more than Aryan Khan, it is NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is in the constant eyes of the masses! It is now said that the Narcotics Control Bureau has ordered a vigilance probe against the zonal director.

Advertisement

This stringent action comes after a witness accused the officer of asking for a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore bribe through another witness in order to release Shah Rukh’s son.

Advertisement

Over the bribery allegation on Sameer Wankhede, The NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh has said, “I am supervising the inquiry on the allegations.” When asked if Sameer will remain on the post, Singh said, “It is premature to comment. We have just started the inquiry”.

The Mumbai NCB bureaucrats have submitted a precise report to the Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on the proclamations against the investigation agency and it’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Now, as per the source, DDG Gyaneshwar, who is the Chief Vigilance Officer of NCB, will be empowered with the inner inquiry of the vigilance probe on Sameer.

The zonal director will be reaching the Delhi NCB headquarters for an inquiry meeting on Tuesday.

For those who are unaware about the whole fiasco, an independent spectator in the Mumbai cruise drugs case named Prabhakar Sail had arrived at the Mumbai police commissioner’s office on Sunday and claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an NCB official for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail.

It is said that Prabhakar had visited the police commissioner’s office with safety concerns. Sail reached the commissioner’s office premises at around 11.20 am and met Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Bharambhe.

Sail has also expressed that he is worried about a threat to his life and had alleged he could be victimized.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the ‘independent witness’, had said that Rs 25 crore was mandated by an official from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other individuals, including escaping witness K P Gosavi, for Aryan Khan’s release in the cruise drugs case.

What do you think about this claim on Sameer Wankhede? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Is Being Avoided By Bollywood Celebrities Since The Raj Kundra Case?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube