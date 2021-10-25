Bollywood has witnessed a really tough time since the pandemic began. Ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput death, B’Town is under the radar. On one hand, we have Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stuck in custody over his involvement in a drug case. Raj Kundra, on the other hand, was in jail for his involvement in the pornography case. In both cases, it is the family who is suffering and the same might be the case with Shilpa Shetty. Read on for details!

A lot has been rumoured about Shilpa after Raj was sent to jail. Initially, reports wondered if the Hungama 2 actress was aware of the business of her husband. Many even stated that she was considering a separation owing to all the negativity.

Now, recent reports suggest that Shilpa Shetty is facing rejection from B’Town. While the actress along with her husband Raj Kundra made perfect hosts on multiple occasions in the past, the beauty is now being avoided by her friends. It is allegedly the pornography case that was even the reason behind the actress not attending the recent Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

However, that’s not true at all. Shilpa Shetty has been a regular at the celebrations conducted by Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor. But the Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge was not in Mumbai this time. She was with her family at Alibaug, where she enjoyed a ‘workation.’

Shilpa fulfilled her work commitments in Alibaug while also celebrating Karwa Chauth 2021 along with her family. She was busy spending quality time with her loved ones while eyebrows were raising over her absence at Anil Kapoor’s celebrations!

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra is out on bail. He was granted bail on 21st September almost after 2 months of being arrested in the pornography case.

