Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been lodged in jail for the past three weeks and still is awaiting his bail. We have witnessed some Bollywood names who have extended their support towards king Khan. Yet, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has condemned the Bollywood industry for not backing up Shah Rukh during these difficult times.

The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ actor’s son was detained by the NCB on October 2 after a drug raid in a cruise named ‘Cordelia’.

Coming back to the topic, Sanjay Gupta has now slammed Bollywood for not expressing their support towards Shah Rukh Khan during this tough time. The filmmaker took it to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.” He had further added, “Aaj uska beta hai, kal mera ya tumhaara hoga… Tab bhi issi buzdalli se chup rahoge??? (Today it is his son, tomorrow it will be mine or yours… will you still maintain this cowardly silence???)”.

Check out Sanjay Gupta’s tweet below:

Meanwhile, in Aryan Khan’s case, there has been a new twist to it. It is now said that Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of witness K P Gosavi, has testimonies against the agency’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede!

Responding to the claims, NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner conveying the suspicion that he may be framed in a lawsuit. “It has come to my notice that some precipitate legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to the alleged vigilance issue,” said Sameer.

The zonal director also appeared before the special NDPS court and told the judge that he was being targeted, along with his sister and deceased mother.

Talking about Sanjay Gupta, he is known for his films such as Mumbai Saga, Shootout At Wadala, Jazbaa, Shootout At Lokhandwala, and much more such movies.

