Ever since Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in the alleged drug case, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have been facing a difficult time. While many celebs came out in support of SRK, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale now gives advice to the superstar.

Aryan‘s bail plea was turned down by a special court in Mumbai on Thursday. His lawyers have filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court, challenging the lower court’s order on his bail plea. The hearing is scheduled for October 26.

As reported by Zee News, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale advises Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to send his son Aryan Khan to a rehabilitation centre. He said, “It is not good to take drugs at a young age. Aryan Khan has a future ahead. I advise Shah Rukh Khan to send Aryan Khan to a de-addiction rehabilitation centre associated with the Ministry. He should be there for 1-2 months instead of keeping him in jail. There are a lot of such centres across the country. In 1-2 months, he will be cured of drug addiction.”

The Republican Party of India leader also said that as per his ministry a new law should be formulated under which the accused should not be sent to jail. He then also praised Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede for his investigation into the cruise drugs case. He said, “At least 5-6 times, the court has received a bail petition but was rejected. This shows that NCB has full approval and it is wrong to say that his arrest is unlawful.”

Not just that Ramdas Athawale also criticised Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik over his allegations against Wankhede for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in drug case. He said, “Nawab Malik is attempting character assassination of Sameer Wankhede. I request Nawab Malik to not falsely accuse someone.”

The NCP leader previously said to the reporters, “During Covid, the entire (film) industry was in the Maldives… The officer and his family were also there. Sameer Wankhede has to explain about his visit to Dubai and Maldives. We are sure that this ‘ugahi’ (extortion) happened in Maldives and Dubai. I will give you photos soon.”

