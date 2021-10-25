Whenever a Bollywood celeb is confronted with a catastrophic situation, the whole entertainment fraternity comes together to support them. Similarly, ever since Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB, the industry has come out in support of the Khan family. After the star kid’s arrest, an old video from 1994 has been making rounds. In the clip, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan can be seen backing Sanjay Dutt outside Thane jail.

Back in the day, the Khalnayak star was arrested on accusations of his connection in the 1993 Bombay blasts. Top film fraternities gathered on the streets for a peace march to show their solidarity towards one of their industry friends.

An Instagram page called Rare Photo Club shared an old video, when Sanjay Dutt was charged under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Pancholi, Asha Parekh and Amrish Puri shared their views on the same, SRK said, “It feels awfully sad. I just pray that he… He is a very nice guy.” Aditya Pancholi said, “Usne bhale hi bandookein aur baaki ki cheezein li hongi magar ek aisa sangeen jurm woh kar nahi sakta (He may have possessed a rifle and other things but he cannot commit such a grave crime).”

While Asha Parekh maintained that Sanjay Dutt was not an ‘anti-national,’ she said, “Woh ek bohot bade, bohot achche, nek insaan ka beta hai.”

Production of movies, ads were halted, artists and technicians gathered outside Thane Jail, where Sunil Dutt’s son was held. Film director Mukul Anand had printed posters overnight that read, “Sanju, we’re with u.” On the other hand, Mahesh Bhatt, went on to slam the law for jailing the actor and said, “How can a law that applies to Dawood Ibrahim apply to Sanjay Dutt?”

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in Arthur Road Jail, the star kid’s bail plea was rejected last week on Wednesday. Court had moved the next hearing to October 26, after his counsel approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.

The 23-year-old was arrested after NCB conducted a raid on a luxury cruise ship Cordelia on October 2. Along with SRK’s son, seven others were also taken into custody. All the accused were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

